VP Harris says abortion is preferable to fatherhood

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris drew criticism for her reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. During an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday, Harris gave weight to her opinion on the ruling because she is a “woman.”

This comment drew snide reactions on social media as many progressives have been unable to define the word “woman” and have asserted men can get pregnant. Harris also claimed the decision affects males as they will be forced into fatherhood instead of simply financing their partner’s abortion.

On Friday, liberal critics lambasted a picture Harris shared of herself watching the Supreme Court’s decision aboard Air Force Two. Comments accused the tweet of being “tone deaf” and out-of-touch.