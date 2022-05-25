VP Harris gives redundant statement on children of the community

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:28 AM PT – Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris visited a children’s hospital in D.C. in the wake of a mental health crisis in America. She held a press conference at the Children’s National Hospital on Tuesday.

During her speech, Harris acknowledged the pandemic-related lockdown has led to stress, burnout and mental health problems. She noted this particularly true among health care workers. Harris also acknowledged poor mental health among children.

The CDC recently found over a third of high school students reported they have experienced poor mental health amid the lockdown, while nearly half said they felt sad or hopeless over the last year. Harris then attempted to show her commitment to America’s youth.

“You know when we talk about our children, and I know for this group, we all believe that when we talk about the children of the community, they are a children of the community,” stated the Vice President. “And in that way, we should all feel a direct sense of responsibility for their well being.”

Harris also acknowledged the baby formula crisis and said one of her and President Joe Biden’s highest priorities is to make sure there is enough supply.