VP Harris decries Supreme Court during roundtable discussion about abortion in Calif.

OAN Newsroom

Updated 1:38 PM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris visited California on Thursday to praise its abortion policies.

This Administration trusts the women of America to make decisions about what to do with their own bodies. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 11, 2022

During a roundtable meeting with California state officials, Harris decried the idea of states being able to pass legislation protecting or banning abortions. Additionally, she described the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade as a “act of violence.”

“The idea that states would be passing laws that would take from an individual their right to self-determination after they have endured such an atrocious act of violence is unconscionable,” Harris said. “These are the kinds of things that are happening around our country, but not in California.”

Attending the discussion was state Sen. Toni Atkins (D-Calif.) who revealed she plans to make the Golden State an abortion sanctuary.



“Together with my legislative colleagues, we are moving 13 bills to increase, expand and protect abortion access,” Atkins announced. “I’m leading a bill that will expand the number of available abortion providers by allowing qualified nurse practitioners to provide abortions without physician supervision.”

Part of Atkins plan is to have California universities offer medication to female students seeking the procedure.

“Come January at University of California and California State (universities), students will be able to get medication abortion at their campus health centers,” Atkins said. “In our recently passed budget, we speak directly to the women who reside in states where there is no option but to come here for care. A $20 million investment sends the message that we not only welcome you, we will support you.”



It was an honor to join @VP, @CALtGovernor, members of the @CAWomensCaucus and other CA leaders to discuss our work to protect #reproductiverights. We are not backing down from this fight. We will continue working to expand #abortion access and ensure #reproductivefreedom. pic.twitter.com/0tMn6RegfV — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed to defend the so-called reproductive rights nationwide alongside the federal government.

“We’re defending reproductive rights nationwide, putting a stop to some of the dangerous Trump era rules challenging, unconscionable abortion bans in other states, supporting your administration’s efforts to increase access to care,” said Bonta.

I was honored to join Vice President @KamalaHarris @ProChoiceCA and many of my former legislative colleagues for a Reproductive Rights Roundtable today. I remain clear: I will use the full force of the law and full authority of my office to protect reproductive rights for all. pic.twitter.com/4jgF5nPm0Q — Rob Bonta (@RobBonta) August 12, 2022

In the meantime, the Biden administration is scrambling to find ways to override the Supreme Court’s decision.

