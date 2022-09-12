VP Harris attacks J6 protesters, ‘election deniers’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:05 AM PT – Monday, September 12, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris is ramping up attacks on political opponents of the Biden administration. In a rare interview Sunday, she claimed people who question the 2020 elections are “attacking America from within.”

Harris went on to praise President Joe Biden, saying he’s a big supporter of bipartisan compromise. Then the Vice President attacked Republican candidates running for office in this year’s midterms.

“There are 11 people right now running for Secretary of State, the keepers of the integrity of the voting system of their state, who are election deniers,” she noted. “You couple that with some of the people who hold the highest offices in our country who refuse to condemn an insurrection on January 6. And what I think it sends is a signal that causes people to question ‘hey, is America still valuing what they talk about,’ which is the integrity of democracies.”

NEVER FORGET: Kamala Harris directly compared the January 6 Capitol riot to 9/11 terrorists who slaughtered 2,977 innocent people. pic.twitter.com/7ZIIKapgDq — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 12, 2022

Harris appeared to suggest political opposition is threatening the national security, adding people she sees as “domestic threats” are dangerous and harmful.

MORE NEWS: Capitol Hill Conservatives Speak Out Against Biden Student Loan Forgiveness