Voters in four big Super Tuesday states cite coronavirus as factor: Edison Research

Voters make their choices for Democratic presidential nominee during Super Tuesday elections in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles
Voters make their choices for Democratic presidential nominee during Super Tuesday elections at a polling place inside Union Rescue Mission in the Skid Row neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

March 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – About three out of four Democratic primary voters in four big states – California, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina – said the new coronavirus was a factor in their vote on Tuesday, according to exit polls analyzed by Edison Research.

In Texas, the disease was cited as a factor by 78% of voters, and in North Carolina by 76%. In California, it was cited by 75% and in Virginia by 73%, the poll found.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread around the world, sparking concerns of a global pandemic.

