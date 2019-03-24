Vote to condemn anti-Semitism in House delayed to add anti-Muslim language

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:48 AM PT — Wednesday, March 6, 2019

House Democrats are holding off on a vote to denounce anti-Semitism despite pressure to condemn comments made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

A vote on the resolution was scheduled to be held Wednesday, but last minute changes to the language may push the vote later into the week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the resolution is being reworked to include language condemning attacks against Muslims and other religious groups as well.

This comes after Pelosi and Omar spoke over the weekend, possibly about the upcoming vote.

Meanwhile, Republicans have said they want Democrats to do more to condemn anti-Semitism by removing Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.