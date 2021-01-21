Vonn to make return to ski racing … as on-air analyst



FILE PHOTO: U.S. former skier Lindsey Vonn gives an interview during her visit at the booth of the company Yniq, during the ISPO trade fair for sports equipment and fashion in Munich, Germany, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

January 21, 2021

(Reuters) – Lindsey Vonn, who retired in 2019 as the most decorated female alpine skier in the world, will make her on-air debut as an analyst for this weekend’s women’s downhill and Super-G events in Crans Montana, Switzerland, NBC Sports said on Thursday.

Vonn, whose 82 World Cup race wins are the most by a woman and four shy of the all-time record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, will work alongside the network’s lead alpine skiing commentator Dan Hicks for both telecasts.

“It’s so special for me to be seeing ski racing through a different lens,” Vonn, 36, said in a news release.

“I’m excited to be commentating for NBC Sports on Olympic Channel and use my expertise in the sport to add color to the stories of the incredible athletes, many of whom I competed against and know very well.”

Vonn, a four-times winner of the overall World Cup title, also won three Olympic medals during her career, including at the 2010 Vancouver Games where she became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in downhill.

“As one of the greatest skiers of all time and a superstar who has transcended her sport, we’re thrilled to have Lindsey join our team for her on-air debut this weekend,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production.

“Known for her fearlessness, competitiveness and determination, we’re confident Lindsey will provide an unmatched perspective for our passionate ski racing audience.”

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)