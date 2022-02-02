Volvo Cars reports 20% sales drop in January



February 2, 2022

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Volvo Car Group’s monthly sales fell 20.2% in January from a year ago, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday.

The company, which is majority owned by China’s Geely Holding, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October after wrapping up Europe’s biggest IPO of the year.

