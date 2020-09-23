Volkswagen’s Traton partners with TuSimple for self-driving trucks



September 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Volkswagen’s <VOWG_p.DE> Traton commercial truck unit and self-driving technology startup TuSimple will partner to develop self-driving trucks, the companies said on Wednesday.

Traton <8TRA.DE> has also taken a minority stake in TuSimple, a San Diego, California-based self-driving technology company focused on heavy-duty trucks, as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)