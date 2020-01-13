Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto 2019 deliveries dip to 1.24 million cars due to weaker sales in China



PRAGUE (Reuters) – Deliveries of Volkswagen’s <VOWG_p.DE> Skoda Auto dropped slightly in 2019 to 1.24 million vehicles, from 1.25 million in 2018, mainly due to weaker sales in China, the company said on Monday.

Skoda said deliveries in China dropped by 17.3% while shipping to other markets were up 5.3% last year.

In December alone, deliveries in all markets rose 9.1% to 114,700 units, it added.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)