Volkswagen’s production in Wolfsburg to rise 43% in 2022 – labour boss



FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

December 23, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen expects to produce around 43% more vehicles at its main plant in Wolfsburg, its works council head told a German newspaper, a marked improvement from this year but still impacted by an ongoing shortage of semiconductors.

This year, Volkswagen expects to produce around 400,000 cars in Wolfsburg, down from what works council head Daniela Cavallo previously said had been an initial 1 million target.

While the situation is expected to improve in 2022, along with an easing of chip supply, the impact of the scarcity will still be felt, Cavallo told Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung.

“The programme for the year has not be fixed yet. But at the moment plans foresee 570,000 produced vehicles in Wolfsburg. Of course, there are also risks involved,” Cavallo, who also sits on Volkswagen’s supervisory board, said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Madeline Chambers)