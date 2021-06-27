Volkswagen’s Mexico unit says it will resume production hit by global chip shortages



FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Tiguan cars are pictured in a production line at company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. Picture taken on July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Tiguan cars are pictured in a production line at company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. Picture taken on July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

June 27, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG’s Mexico unit said on Sunday it expects to restart production of several of its segments from next week and in July after output was curtailed by a global semiconductor chip supply crunch.

“Volkswagen de México is preparing a return to activities for its three manufacturing segments,” the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Matthew Lewis)