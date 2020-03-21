Volkswagen to close factories in Mexico to protect public health



FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – German automaker Volkswagen will temporarily close its factories in Mexico’s Puebla and Guanajuato states in a bid to preserve public health, the company’s Mexican unit said in a statement on Friday, amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures will take effect on March 30 and extend through April 12, according to the statement.

The company also pointed to slowing demand and the risk of shortages of parts as factors in the decision to suspend production in the factories.

The decision follows other measures taken by the company in Mexico, including employee temperature checks at the plants as well as restrictions on travel and in-person group meetings.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Daniel Wallis)