Volkswagen says it is not interested in buying a Tesla stake



FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen AG CEO Dr. Herbert Diess speaks at a news conference in New York City, New York, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen AG CEO Dr. Herbert Diess speaks at a news conference in New York City, New York, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

August 22, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> on Thursday denied a media report which suggested that the German carmaker was interested in buying a stake in United States electric car manufacturer Tesla.

“The speculation about buying a stake in Tesla made by Manager Magazin is without merit,” a Volkswagen spokesman said in a written statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin)