Volkswagen mulls buying majority stake in Europcar



FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

June 24, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Volkswagen confirmed on Thursday that it is considering acquiring a majority stake in car rental company Europcar, along with investors Attestor and Pon Holdings.

It said in a statement that considerations are at a very early stage and no decisions have been taken, adding that Europcar had already rejected a non-binding offer of 0.44 euros ($0.52) per share.

Volkswagen said buying Europcar was one of several options the company was considering to give the company access to a rental platform that would support its “long-term mobility vision” and strengthen its range of products and services.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg news agency reported that Europcar had rejected a $2.6 billion takeover bid from Volkswagen.

($1 = 0.8370 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Caroline Copley)