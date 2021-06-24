Volkswagen mulls buying majority stake in Europcar

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
June 24, 2021
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Volkswagen confirmed on Thursday that it is considering acquiring a majority stake in car rental company Europcar, along with investors Attestor and Pon Holdings.
It said in a statement that considerations are at a very early stage and no decisions have been taken, adding that Europcar had already rejected a non-binding offer of 0.44 euros ($0.52) per share.
Volkswagen said buying Europcar was one of several options the company was considering to give the company access to a rental platform that would support its “long-term mobility vision” and strengthen its range of products and services.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg news agency reported that Europcar had rejected a $2.6 billion takeover bid from Volkswagen.
($1 = 0.8370 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Caroline Copley)