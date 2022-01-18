Vivendi invests in digital communication group Progressif Media



FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) – Vivendi said it was investing in digital communication group Progressif Media through the purchase of a 8.5% stake from ZeWatchers, with the financial terms of this deal not disclosed.

ZeWatchers will own a 30% in the company while the three Progressif Media founders, Emile Duport, David Bonhomme and Thomas Ghys, will retain 60% of the company.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)