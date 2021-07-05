Vitasoy shares set to open 11.2% lower after Chinese call online for boycott



FILE PHOTO: A policeman takes pictures at the site where a man allegedly stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay, during the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule and on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu FILE PHOTO: A policeman takes pictures at the site where a man allegedly stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay, during the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule and on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

July 5, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Vitasoy were set to drop 11.2% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company.

In a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday, Vitasoy said a staff member had circulated a memo that it described as “extremely inappropriate” without authorisation, and the company reserved the right to take legal action.

Shares of Vitasoy were set to open down 11.2% at HK$26.1.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)