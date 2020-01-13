Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in $5.3 billion deal



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Visa (V) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Visa (V) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) – Visa Inc <V.N> has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a $5.3 billion deal, the payments processor said on Monday.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Plaid was valued at nearly $2.65 billion in a 2018 funding round.

The company’s technology lets people connect their bank accounts to mobile apps like Venmo.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)