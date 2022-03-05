Visa suspends operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion



(Reuters) – Visa Inc said on Saturday it was suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine and that it would work with its clients and partners to cease all transactions in Russia in the coming days.

Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work in Russia, the company said in a statement.

