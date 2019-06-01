Visa applicants required to provide social media accounts to State Dept.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 AM PT – Sat. June 1, 2019

The Trump administration is using social media as a tool to weed out any potential national security threats coming in to the country.

A new policy went into effect Friday, requiring visa applicants including temporary visitors to provide information about their social media accounts to the State Department.

Officials will then check the accounts against government watch lists, to catch anyone flagged for extremist or violent content.

The policy stems from an executive order the president signed back in 2017, in a push for “extreme vetting” measures.