Vigils held for victims of Indianapolis shooting

UPDATED 4:40 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Candlelight vigils were held for the eight victims of a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility. Vigils were expected to continue throughout Sunday.

Several community members were joined by Mayor Joe Hogsett and other officials on Saturday to gather to offer their sympathy and prayers.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Mayor Hogsett join community members in a prayer vigil held for victims of #FedEx mass shooting pic.twitter.com/jA9Hx4V1oX — REENA BHARDWAJ (@reenabhardwaj) April 18, 2021

Speakers shared their own experiences on gun violence and called for officials to take action.

Happening Now: Prayer vigil in Beech Grove for the victims of the FedEx mass shooting. Watch LIVE here: https://t.co/JRsPUllmUA — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) April 18, 2021

Authorities were able to identify the victims of the shooting; their ages ranged from 19-to-74-years-old.

“Even though we may not have known them, we do love them,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) said. “We do miss them, and in their name, we continue on.”

The 19-year-old gunman killed himself after the shooting. Officers have yet to find a motive as the investigation continues.