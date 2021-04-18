Trending

Vigils held for victims of Indianapolis shooting

A single bouquet of flower sits in the rocks across the street from the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 where eight people were shot and killed. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:40 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Candlelight vigils were held for the eight victims of a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility. Vigils were expected to continue throughout Sunday.

Several community members were joined by Mayor Joe Hogsett and other officials on Saturday to gather to offer their sympathy and prayers.

Speakers shared their own experiences on gun violence and called for officials to take action.

Authorities were able to identify the victims of the shooting; their ages ranged from 19-to-74-years-old.

“Even though we may not have known them, we do love them,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) said. “We do miss them, and in their name, we continue on.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogarth speaks at a vigil Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Krannert Park on Indianapolis’ west side to memorialize the eight people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse. Behind him, members of the Sikh community, whose loved ones were killed, hold signs demanding policymakers make gun law reforms in the wake of the shooting. (AP Photo/Casey Smith)

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks at a vigil Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Krannert Park on Indianapolis’ west side to memorialize the eight people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse. (AP Photo/Casey Smith)

 

The 19-year-old gunman killed himself after the shooting. Officers have yet to find a motive as the investigation continues.

