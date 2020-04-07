Vietnam’s total coronavirus cases rise to 249, no deaths



FILE PHOTO: A man has his temperature check at a supermarket entrance, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong FILE PHOTO: A man has his temperature check at a supermarket entrance, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

April 7, 2020

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s health ministry reported four more confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 249, with no deaths.

More than 94,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Vietnam, it said, and 122 patients have been discharged.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; editing by John Stonestreet)