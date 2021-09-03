Vietnam’s biggest city proposes Sept 15 economic restart after lockdown



FILE PHOTO: Customers search for food on near empty shelves that were depleted due to panic buying amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO: Customers search for food on near empty shelves that were depleted due to panic buying amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

September 3, 2021

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s coronavirus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to resume its economic activities from Sept. 15 after a strict lockdown, in a shift from its “Zero-COVID-19” containment strategy, according to a draft proposal from the city.

The city of 9 million people is targeting the full vaccination of its citizens by the end of this year, according to the draft seen by Reuters, which has yet to be endorsed.

