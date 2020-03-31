Vietnam to implement 15 days of social distancing in coronavirus battle



Women wear protective masks as they do morning exercise next to Hoan Kiem Lake, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kham Women wear protective masks as they do morning exercise next to Hoan Kiem Lake, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb community transmission of the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian country’s prime minister said on Tuesday.

“From midnight April 1, everybody is required to stay at home and can only go out to buy food or in emergency cases and must keep at least two meters from others,” Prime Minster Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement.

