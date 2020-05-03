Vietnam reports first new coronavirus infection in 9 days, taking its tally to 271



FILE PHOTO - Medical specialists wearing protective suits collect blood specimen at a rapid testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam March 31, 2020. Picture taken March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham FILE PHOTO - Medical specialists wearing protective suits collect blood specimen at a rapid testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam March 31, 2020. Picture taken March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

May 3, 2020

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam reported its first new coronavirus infection in nine days on Sunday, a British oil expert who was quarantined on arrival, the health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 271 coronavirus cases and has reported no deaths, the ministry said in a statement. Over 30,500 people have been quarantined, and 261,000 tests have been carried out.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Frances Kerry)