Vietnam reports first new coronavirus infection in 9 days, taking its tally to 271

FILE PHOTO - Medical specialists wearing protective suits collect blood specimen at a rapid testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam March 31, 2020. Picture taken March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
May 3, 2020
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam reported its first new coronavirus infection in nine days on Sunday, a British oil expert who was quarantined on arrival, the health ministry said.
The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 271 coronavirus cases and has reported no deaths, the ministry said in a statement. Over 30,500 people have been quarantined, and 261,000 tests have been carried out.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Frances Kerry)