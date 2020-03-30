Vietnam asks mask firms to increase production to five million a day



FILE PHOTO - Protection masks and hats are put out for sale during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam March 28, 2020. Picture taken March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

March 30, 2020

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has asked local mask producers to ramp up their production to make 5 million masks a day, the government said on Monday, as coronavirus cases in the country rise to 200.

“The Ministry of Health has asked mask producers to operate at full capacity,” the government said in a statement, adding that Vietnam is also seeking to produce ventilators.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu, editing by Louise Heavens)