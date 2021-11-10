Vietnam approves India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin



FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

November 10, 2021

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has approved India’s Covaxin vaccine for emergency use, the ninth to be endorsed in the country, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

The government said in July it was seeking to secure 15 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine made by Bharat Biotech.

