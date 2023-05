The VA claims there are at least 17 veteran suicides a day in this country, some reports say 22, while a new report claims 44! President and Founder of “Check A Vet”, Army Veteran Michael Carmichael joins Dan to for an in depth discussion about this growing epidemic that needs immediate attention!



