Wholesale costs hold steady despite tariffs — good inflation news

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:49 PM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025
June’s Producer Price Index showed zero monthly change and a steady 2.3% yearly increase, signaling stable wholesale costs despite tariffs. Consumer prices rose slightly but core inflation stayed lower than expected for five months. Markets are calm, suggesting investors get Trump’s tariffs are negotiation tools—not weakness—debunking the Left’s “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out) claim. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell stays cautious on rate cuts despite Trump’s pressure. Anthony Saccaro, President of Providence Financial and Insurance Services joins Alicia Summers.