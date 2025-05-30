White House celebrates economic gains as Elon Musk ends tenure as head of DOGE

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:24 PM – Friday, May 30, 2025
The White House is celebrating a wave of strong economic indicators — from a plummeting trade deficit to rising personal incomes. The Commerce Department reports that PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose just 0.1% in April. Personal income surged 0.8%, nearly triple expectations, while the inflation rate slipped to 2.1%. The U.S. trade deficit fell sharply to $87.6 billion, down from over $162 billion in March, as imports dropped by 20% and exports climbed 3.4%. As the administration touts this economic momentum, it didn’t go unnoticed that these numbers arrived on Elon Musk’s final contractual day at the helm of DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency as his contract is up — where his tech-driven reforms are being credited by some for indirectly improving federal performance and economic agility. David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, joins Alicia Summers to discuss.