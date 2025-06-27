White House calls CNN, NYT Iran reports ‘fake news’ — media bias expert responds

OAN’s Alicia Summers
11:05 PM – Friday, June 27, 2025
It’s a pattern Curtis Houck at Newsbusters has exposed for years: corporate mainstream media selectively reporting to push political agendas—sometimes crossing into outright lying. Most people don’t see it, not because they’re uninformed, but because they’re busy. That’s why NewsBusters and the MRC work to cut through the manipulation and reveal the buried side of the story. Now, CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and The New York Times face White House accusations of spreading “fake news” about Trump’s Iran airstrikes. With both the government and media pointing fingers, Curtis joins Alicia Summers to break down who’s really misleading the public.