Undercover video: Counselor tells youth parents don’t have to know about LGBTQ discussions

OAN’s Neil W. McCabe
12:57 PM – Monday, July 10, 2023
National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe interviewed Quisha King, the hostess of “The Quisha King Show” and the founder of Action Up Action about her undercover investigation into participants at a June Pride event in Florida. After the undercover investigator told a counselor there that she was 16-years-old, the counselor said although parents have access to counseling records, a therapist could work with the youth to hide LGBTQ discussions for her parents.
