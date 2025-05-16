Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels Co-Owner Discusses Changing Consumer Trends

OAN Staff Stephanie Myers
12:54 PM – Friday, May 16, 2025

Big food brands like General Mills and Campbell’s have seen a significant drop in sales due to changing consumer preferences. However, for smaller snack companies like Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels, it’s a different story. One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with the co-owner of Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels, Mary Skolnick, about the growing popularity of shopping from smaller snack companies and what sets her product apart from the rest of the competition. 

