Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels Co-Owner Discusses Changing Consumer Trends

OAN Staff Stephanie Myers
12:54 PM – Friday, May 16, 2025
Big food brands like General Mills and Campbell’s have seen a significant drop in sales due to changing consumer preferences. However, for smaller snack companies like Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels, it’s a different story. One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with the co-owner of Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels, Mary Skolnick, about the growing popularity of shopping from smaller snack companies and what sets her product apart from the rest of the competition.