OAN’s Chanel Rion

2:23 PM – Monday, July 31, 2023

As a major witness and former Hunter Biden business partner speaks to Congress on Monday, the top question investigators hope to answer is did then-Vice President Biden improperly use his office to personally profit overseas.

An FBI form released by Senator Chuck Grassley alleges Ukrainian bribes to Joe Biden but one former diplomat says there’s likely more. One America’s Chanel Rion has more from Washington.

Advertisement