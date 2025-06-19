U.S. war decision looms: what it means for your wallet

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:33 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025
The White House announced today that the President will decide within two weeks whether to take military action in Israel’s war with Iran, a decision hinging on Iran’s commitment to stop enriching uranium and abandon nuclear weapons ambitions. While the U.S. economy currently shows strength—with lower jobless claims, rising consumer confidence, growing wages, falling gas prices, and easing inflation—experts warn that U.S. involvement could disrupt oil shipments through the critical Strait of Hormuz, driving up costs for gas, food, and shipping. Although some argue military action could halt Iran’s nuclear progress, intelligence assessments, including testimony from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, indicate Iran is not actively building a nuclear weapon. History offers a warning: in 2002, Israel’s Netanyahu urged the U.S. to act on Iraq’s alleged weapons of mass destruction—never found—and that war cost trillions and thousands of lives while fueling regional instability. The big question remains: should America get militarily involved again, or can diplomacy prevail? Dale Smothers, President and CEO of RDS wealth management breaks down how your wallet will feel the impact if war escalates.