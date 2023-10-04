U.S. Turmoil: Global Perspective And Impact

OAN’s Alicia Summers

5:00 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The world is closely watching the U.S. political turmoil, witnessing historic events: The first-ever removal of a House Speaker, with 8 Republicans joining Democrats to make it happen. The current President’s primary political opponent, a former U.S. President, facing four criminal indictments – a first. The first indictment of a First Son. An unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border, coupled with a never-before-seen Fentanyl poisoning crisis. Preliminary CBP data reveals that in September, a record-breaking 50,000 Venezuelans entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico. Someone with firsthand knowledge of global perceptions of the U.S. is Bryan Stern, CEO of ‘Project Dynamo,’ an organization that works in countries like Afghanistan and Russia to assist Americans in need. He joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.

