U.S. Calls for Iran’s Surrender as Grey Bull Rescue Rushes to Save Civilians — They Need Your Help

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:32 PM – Tuesday, June 17, 2025
As the Israel-Iran war is in its fifth day, President Trump says the U.S. knows exactly where Iran’s Supreme Leader is hiding—calling him an “easy target” but safe for now—and demands his surrender. While leaving the door open to diplomacy, Trump insists Iran must never get a nuclear weapon and stresses no more endless Middle East wars, unless U.S. forces are directly attacked. Meanwhile, innocent civilians and Americans are caught in the crossfire. That’s where Grey Bull Rescue steps in. Led by combat veteran Bryan Stern, this nonprofit is on the ground in the region, conducting emergency evacuations and saving lives. They urgently need support to keep this mission going. Visit GreyBullRescue.org/middle-east-request-help to donate and help those trapped in the conflict.