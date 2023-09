OAN’s John Hines

12:20 PM – Monday, September 11, 2023

In an exclusive interview, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville tells One America’s John Hines that the Biden administration and senate democrats know they are losing in his fight to reverse the pentagon policy funding abortion-related expenses for military personnel and their family members.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement