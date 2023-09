OAN’s John Hines

12:30 PM – Monday, September 11, 2023

In the second part of an exclusive interview, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville speaks out on how Democrats have implemented policies that have made our armed services the “most woke defenseless military in the history of this country.” One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

