Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Shake Up Trade As Inflation Stays Hot

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
8:42 PM – Friday, February 14, 2025
President Trump has announced new reciprocal tariffs set to take effect in April, aiming to match the import taxes other countries impose on U.S. goods. He argues this will level the playing field, boost American businesses, and help pay down the $36 trillion debt, though he acknowledges short-term price increases. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubborn, with the PPI rising to 3.4% and the CPI coming in hotter than expected at 3%. Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas joins Alicia Summers and says Reciprocal Tariffs could shake things up even more. Will this strategy be a game-changer or a risky gamble?