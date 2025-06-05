Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Sparks Clash with Musk as Senate Showdown Looms: The Pros and Cons

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:58 PM – Thursday, June 5, 2025
President Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” could be on track to clear the Senate this summer, aiming to block major tax hikes, deliver working-class tax cuts, and strengthen U.S. energy and national security. But the bill’s sparked drama—Elon Musk blasted it as a “disgusting abomination,” slamming its impact on the national deficit and cuts to EV incentives. Trump fired back, saying he’s “very disappointed” in Musk. Meanwhile, jobs numbers came in soft, but inflation cooled, personal income rose, the trade deficit narrowed, and new polls—including one from CNN—show more Americans trust Republicans on the economy. Pressure is also mounting on the Fed to cut rates. Ed Siddell, CEO + Chief Investment Advisor, EGIS Financial joins Alicia Summers to discuss.