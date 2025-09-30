Trump unveils peace plan to end Israel-Hamas war | Netanyahu joins White House talks

President Donald Trump has outlined a new peace plan aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war. During a meeting at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump detailed conditions for a ceasefire, hostage release, and a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza.

The plan also includes the release of Palestinian detainees, the creation of an apolitical government in Gaza, and international efforts to rebuild the region.

Trump announced the formation of a Board of Peace, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair among its members, pledging to ensure long-term stability in the Middle East.



