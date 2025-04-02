Trump Unveils ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs To Balance Trade And Boost U.S. Jobs

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
3:40 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025
President unveils ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs – what they do to us, we do to them. The goal: to correct years of lopsided trade, where foreign nations heavily tax U.S. exports while enjoying easy access to American markets. China, Canada, and India have all imposed steep tariffs on U.S. goods while benefiting from lower U.S. rates—that changes at midnight with equal tariffs on foreign-made cars, dairy, and motorcycles. The highest previous tariff—on steel—was for national security, as steel is essential for weapons. With a massive trade deficit, America spends far more on foreign products than it earns from exports. This policy aims to fix that. Critics warn of retaliation and market disruptions, but Trump’s tariffs—paired with deregulation—have already triggered a wave of private investment, creating tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs. Patrick Mueller, RFC and President of Bella Advisors, joins Alicia Summers now to discuss the economic impact.