Trump Strikes $1.2 Trillion Qatar Deal On Leg 2 Of Middle East Tour

OAN Staff Gabrielle Cuccia
9:10 AM – Thursday, May 15, 2025
As President Trump continues his high-stakes Middle East tour, the United States has locked in a second major investment deal—this time in Qatar—just one day after sealing a $600 billion agreement with Saudi Arabia. The visit is redefining regional alliances and opening the door to diplomatic breakthroughs that could reshape the balance of power in the region. Chief Pentagon Correspondent Gabrielle Cuccia has the latest from the White House.