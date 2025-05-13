Trump Pauses Refugee Program, But Lets 59 South African Farmers Fleeing Violence In—Media Outrage Follows

OAN’s Alicia Summers
6:10 PM – Tuesday, May 13, 2024
In January, President Trump paused mass refugee admissions while he reassessed the system, citing resource strains and security concerns. However, he left room for safe exemptions, particularly for cases of humanitarian need. One such example is 59 Afrikaner farmers from South Africa, fleeing violent land attacks. They were screened, vetted, approved, and brought in legally. But the left is furious – for example, Ashley Allison on CNN even expressed that they should go back to Germany or Holland. Justine Brooke Murray, MRC TV host joins Alicia Summers to discuss.