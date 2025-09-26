Trump announces TikTok deal with U.S. investors and addresses Gaza peace talks

President Donald Trump speaks from the White House, highlighting key discussions with Middle East leaders on Gaza and a breakthrough agreement ensuring TikTok remains available to 170 million Americans.

The deal, involving top U.S. investors and companies like Oracle, secures data privacy and keeps the platform under American control.

Trump also meets with President Erdogan of Turkey, signs a proclamation for Gold Star Families, and pledges tariff revenues to support American farmers.



