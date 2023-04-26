The U.S. Dollar and the Russo-Chinese Plan to Replace it

OAN Newsroom
6:18 AM – Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are the original ‘BRICS’ nations. But it has recently caught the likes of Iran and Saudi Arabia. BRICS is seen as a counterweight to Western-dominated institutions and financial reserves. BRICS countries ultimately want to move away from the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency, which will evidently weaken America’s economy. Dana Alexa speaks with Chief Communications Officer of Liberty Blockchain Christopher Alexander for more information.