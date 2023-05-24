The Queen Of Rock-And-Roll Tina Turner Has Died

OAN Newsroom
4:20 PM – Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Reports say she passed away peacefully today (Wed) at her home in Switzerland after suffering a long illness. Turner rose to fame with her ex-husband in the Ike and Tina Turner duo in the 1960’s. After leaving her husband she became a successful solo-artist known for hit songs like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” “Private Dancer” and “The Best” She sold more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy awards. Her spokesperson said “the world has lost a legend and a role model.” Turner was 83-years-old.
