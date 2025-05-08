The Fed Hits Pause—Again on Interest Rates

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:16 PM – Thursday, May 8, 2025
The Federal Reserve is holding interest rates steady at 4.25% to 4.5%, resisting pressure from President Trump to cut. Policymakers are playing it safe as mixed economic signals and renewed global uncertainty—driven in part by Trump’s aggressive tariffs on China—cloud the outlook. Inflation has cooled and energy prices are down, but the Fed isn’t budging just yet. So what’s really driving this decision, and how close are we to a cut? Ed Siddell, CEO and Chief Investment Advisor at EGIS Financial joins Alicia Summers to break it all down.