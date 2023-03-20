Texas Court to Decide the Future of the Abortion Pill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:54 PM – Monday, March 20, 2023

A Texas court is set to decide the future of mifepristone, aka the abortion pill. Since its FDA approval in 2000, millions of pregnancies have been terminated & at least 28 women have died. Now, the abortion industry is stopping at nothing to make this dangerous drug accessible to women & girls, online, on-demand, without an appointment.

One America’s Bridget Bosco sat down with Dr. Kathi Aultman, a retired OB/GYN & former abortionist to discuss the abortion pill’s risks.

Disclaimer: if you or someone you know has taken mifepristone but not the second pill, go to abortionpillreversal.com